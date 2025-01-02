250988
Port Moody police investigating after body pulled from the water at Reed Point Marina

Body pulled from water

Port Moody police haven't ruled out criminality after the body of a woman in her 60s was retrieved from the waters of Burrard Inlet at Reed Point Marina.

PMPD spokesperson Sam Zacharias said officers were called to the marina shortly after 9 a.m. Jan. 1 when a body was spotted in the water. It was retrieved with the help of the Coast Guard.

“Our Major Crime detectives are in the evidence-gathering phase of this investigation and are examining the circumstances surrounding the death,” said Zacharias in a news release.

The incident is the second time in less than a month Port Moody police have responded to body found floating in the water. On Dec. 7 officer were called to the boat launch at Rocky Point Park to investigate the death of a man in his 50s. It was subsequently deemed not suspicious.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.

