Man arrested after attempted armed robbery at Holt Renfrew in Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Police in Vancouver say a man has been charged after an attempted armed robbery at a store in the city's downtown.

They say officers responded to a call at Holt Renfrew just before noon on Monday.

Police say the caller reported that someone had entered the store, threatened to shoot staff and attempted to steal merchandise.

They say a 66-year-old suspect was arrested outside the store.

Police say officers then seized weapons including a firearm and two improvised explosive devices, which were later rendered safe by explosive technicians with the department's Emergency Response Section.

They say the man has now been charged with robbery, uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.