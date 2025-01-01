Victim sent to hospital from 'suspected' targeted shooting in Coquitlam

Photo: Glacier Media. RCMP cruiser vehicle.

A victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after RCMP responded to, what is believed to be, a targeted shooting in Coquitlam this week.

The city's sixth known shooting of 2024 took place Monday night, Dec. 30, at around 7 p.m. near Westwood Street and Como Lake Avenue.

Spokesperson Const. John Graham explained police received a 9-1-1 call of a reported shooting in the area and found one person injured, but, to date, no arrests have been made.

Graham added the public's safety is not believed to be at risk as the incident may have been targeted.

“The Coquitlam RCMP take any acts of violence seriously and will pursue all investigative avenues to bring those responsible before the courts,” Graham said in a news release.

Coquitlam RCMP's General Investigation Section has since taken lead on the case.

Mounties are reaching out to witnesses who may have seen the shooting to come forward with statements, as well as dash-cam, surveillance, cellphone or general video footage.

Anyone with more information about the Dec. 30 shooting is encouraged to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-34280.

Three of Coquitlam's known shootings took place in as many days between Jan. 4 and 6.

A 21-year-old man died in the latter incident, also targeted, in the area of Westwood Street and Glen Drive — by Glen Park and near Glen Elementary School. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took lead on the case.

Two suspects were detained by police in the first shooting on Jan. 4 from the residential area west of Coquitlam Centre mall. The next night, officers were called to the area of David Avenue and Mitchell Street on Burke Mountain at around 10:30 p.m. No one was injured.

Coquitlam's fourth shooting took place overnight Feb. 12 near the Cactus Club restaurant when police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds

Meanwhile, no one was hurt from a drive-by shooting on Burke Mountain on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Mounties responded at around 10 p.m. that night to reports of shots fired on Coast Meridian Road between Highland Drive and David Avenue.

With files from Janis Cleugh, Tri-City News