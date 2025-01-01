'Devastating loss': Fire engulfs Telegraph Cove boardwalk on Vancouver Island

Photo: The Canadian Press Fire crews on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, are warning residents to stay away from the community of Telegraph Cove after a major fire broke out in the area Tuesday morning.

Gordie Graham spent decades building the Telegraph Cove Resort on northeast Vancouver Island into a thriving ecotourism hub.

He says he milled lumber for the project himself, transforming the tiny community that was once home to a sawmill and salmon cannery.

But in just one morning, much of that creation — founded with his wife Marilyn in 1979 — is gone, consumed in a massive fire that destroyed the resort's waterfront boardwalk and reduced centrepiece attractions to charred rubble.

Also lost in the fire was the boardwalk's educational Whale Interpretive Centre, a museum that housed numerous specimens including a 20-metre fin whale skeleton.

"This resort isn’t just a business to us — it is our home, our history, and our legacy," said Gordie Graham in a statement issued by the resort.

"My wife and I are nearing retirement. We are devastated to witness our life’s work, which I milled and built with my own hands, go up in flames. While we are grateful that no one was harmed in the fire, we are experiencing one of our worst nightmares."

The resort said losses included the Old Saltery Pub, the Killer Whale Café, Wastell Manor heritage house, offices for the Prince of Whales whale-watching business, and staff housing.

Fire crews were warning people to stay away from the popular tourism site where the fire erupted early Tuesday morning.

"This is a devastating loss to the North Island. Please stay away and let the crews work," Port McNeill Fire Rescue said on social media.

It said onlookers had gathered to watch the blaze on Tuesday morning, hindering crews.

The fire service said teams from the Alert Bay and Hyde Creek fire departments and Port Hardy Fire Rescue also worked on the blaze in the small community about 200 kilometres northwest of Campbell River.

The resort later said the fire had been brought under control, and the cause was under investigation. Alert Bay Fire Department said in a text message around 5 p.m. that the fire was "basically out" and crews were "finishing up with the hot spots."

David Summers, Mount Waddington regional director for Telegraph Cove, said the loss of the Whale Interpretive Centre was a tremendous blow.

“That whale museum, I mean, it was spectacular. It had the skeletons of every kind of whale and sea mammal and sea lion … people come from all over the world to go there,” said Summers.

Summers, 72, said he also has many fond memories of working as a fishing guide in his 20s at Telegraph Cove.

He said the district was hoping for government help to rebuild.

Longtime Alert Bay resident Rob Campbell said the flames and smoke were visible from his community across the water from Telegraph Cove.

"It totally was like they were burning forest slash," Campbell said.

"It's a horrific loss, all the antiques and heritage stuff that was lost in the museum (there) … It's devastating for the folks down there."

Telegraph Cove is a permanent home to only a couple dozen residents, but those numbers swell to hundreds during the summer tourism season.

Telegraph Cove Resort said no guests were on site at the time of the blaze, and the property was closed for the season.

"There is no access to the property and we kindly request that you do not attempt to enter the property for safety reasons," it said on its website.

The Alert Bay Fire Department shared video and photos of its battle with the blaze, saying they were first alerted to "structure fires at Telegraph Cove" at 7 a.m. Crews could be seen fighting the fire from the water and later from the damaged boardwalk itself. Port McNeill Fire Rescue said that the fire had burned under the structure hours after it erupted, making it difficult to extinguish.

"We deeply appreciate the efforts of the first responders and the ongoing support of our community during this challenging time," Telegraph Cove Resort said in its statement.

Telegraph Cove was established to serve the commercial fishing and timber industries in 1912 but the Grahams turned it into a popular tourism destination, and a base for whale-watching and bear-watching tours, kayaking, fishing and camping.

"It's going to take years to rebuild what they had," Campbell said.

The resort's statement said the Graham family "acknowledges it will take time and support to recover."

"Telegraph Cove has always been a place of connection and renewal. While today we mourn, we also look to the future with hope. My phone is ringing steadily with messages of support and community members checking in on us. We appreciate every message," said Marilyn Graham.