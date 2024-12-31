2025 B.C. property assessments released

Photo: Colin Dacre

B.C. property owners can now check the updated value of their homes and other real estate assets.

BC Assessment has updated its database ahead of the release of province-wide and regional data on Jan. 2.

You can check the new value of your property, as of July 1 2024, here.

The valuation is used to assess local property taxes, and BC Assessment says an added tax burden would only come for owners if the value of their property increased above the average for that community.

BC Assessment will be releasing those community averages, here, on Jan. 2.