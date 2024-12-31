Northern lights over B.C.: Solar storm expected on New Year's Eve

Photo: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center If the Metro Vancouver weather forecast stays clear, locals may see an aurora borealis display on Dec. 31, 2024, or Jan. 1, 2025.

A powerful geomagnetic storm may produce vibrant northern lights displays across a large swath of North America on New Year's Eve.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch for Tuesday and a G1 (Minor) watch for Wednesday. The green glow may extend as far south as "northern United States and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon."

The centre is also considering upgrading Wednesday's storm to a G2 storm watch, adding that it is difficult to ascertain the event's impacts until the coronal mass ejection is closer to reaching Earth.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) shows extremely high aurora activity on Tuesday, with vibrant displays possible overhead from cities such as Yellowknife to Portland to Cheyenne to New York City, and visible low on the horizon as far south as "Carson City, Oklahoma City, and Raleigh" (see slide two).

The university's online aurora monitor map shows what regions the aurora's green glow will likely reach and other areas where it is less likely. Additionally, a brief description of the aurora activity is below the map. You can switch to other days to see the forecast, too.

The map shows B.C. is in an area where it is possible to witness a vibrant display on New Year's Eve provided the skies are somewhat clear.

People hoping to view the lights can use Environment Canada's online cloud prediction tool for astronomical purposes to see when skies are expected to be clear.