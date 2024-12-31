251956
Police seek witnesses to collision that killed elderly Vancouver man

Police seek witnesses

Brendan Kergin / Glacier Media - | Story: 525266

Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to a collision that claimed the life of an 85-year-old pedestrian.

The incident happened more than two weeks ago, in the late afternoon of Dec. 15, when at around 4:50 p.m. the man was attempting to cross Victoria Drive at East Broadway.

While crossing he was hit by a minivan.

He was taken to the hospital with what were initially believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. However, he later died while in hospital, according to the VPD.

The minivan was a 2001 Toyota Sienna and the driver has been identified as an 83-year-old woman.

Police are looking for any witnesses or video footage of the incident or intersection from 4:40 p.m. to 5 p.m. They're asking people to call the VPD at 604-717-3012.

