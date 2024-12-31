Oliver dethrones Noah, tops charts as B.C.'s most popular baby name

Photo: BC Vital Statistics Oliver took out Noah as far as top monikers go in 2024, according to the Vital Statistics Agency's preliminary figures for 2024.

As most grade school parents have learned in recent years, Oliver is a popular name among boys, though in 2024 it became even more popular.

The next most popular names were Olivia, Liam, Noah, Theodore, Charlotte, Lucas, Isla, Amelia, Leo, Emma, William, Henry, Sophia, Ethan, Levi and Jack.

Classic names clearly dominate the most popular list, with name Oliver dating back to medieval England. According to Parents magazine, it's also associated with the Latin word olivarius, which means “olive planter" and became a name in England during medieval times.

Meanwhile, dethroned No.1 Noah is Hebrew in origin and associated with the Biblical figure Noah.

In 2023, the top names for babies born in B.C. were Noah, Oliver, Olivia, Theodore, Liam, Jack, Emma, Sophia, Ethan and Leo.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed. To find out where your name ranks the province has come up with a handy database for people to peruse.

As of Monday, Dec. 16, 38,103 babies were registered as born in B.C. in 2024.