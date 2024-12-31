Woman arrested after fib to police, RCMP say

Photo: RCMP Mounties say a little dishonesty during a traffic stop led a Fort St.-John woman into an arrest and potential charges.

On Dec. 13, just before 11 p.m., a BC Highway Patrol officer stopped a vehicle for an impaired driving check on 86 Street at 85 Avenue, Fort St.-John.

The driver, 39, allegedly produced a driver’s licence, but when the officer asked her to tell him her name she could not remember.

"As a result, even though the driver was not impaired, she was arrested and the vehicle was searched," RCMP said in press release.

"During the search, police located a loaded, Privately Made Firearm or ghost gun prohibited pistol, pepper spray, almost $2,000 cash, and suspected illicit drugs."

The suspect was held in custody to appear in court and was released that same day. Her name will not be released until a Report to Crown Council is forwarded and charges are approved.