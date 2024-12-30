Person carrying plastic firearm for 'physical conditioning' closes Thetis Lake park

Photo: TIMES COLONIST FILES West Shore RCMP briefly closed Thetis Lake Regional Park on Christmas Eve as they investigated an incident.

Police responding to a report of a person with a firearm in Thetis Lake Regional Park last week located a person with a replica long gun who was carrying it for “physical conditioning.”

West Shore RCMP shut down the park in response to the report and quickly located the person, who was carrying a plastic mould of a long gun, said spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

The person said they were using the replica firearm for conditioning as if they were hiking or hunting, Saggar said.

Officers explained the “very real looking threat they presented to the public” to the person, who was apologetic and left the park, Saggar said.