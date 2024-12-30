Man injured in arrest for peeing on North Vancouver RCMP building

Photo: Nick Laba / North Shore News The incident happened at the North Vancouver RCMP detachment at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, according to police.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is seeking witnesses to an arrest in North Vancouver in which a man sustained an injury.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, according to investigators. Shortly after the man was discharged from Lions Gate Hospital, he was seen urinating on the RCMP detachment building across the street.

The man was arrested and taken back to Lions Gate, where he was found to have sustained an injury, according to a statement from the IIO.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it happened, and the office has opened an investigation.

Initial steps will be to confirm if the man’s injury meets the definition of "serious harm," as defined by the Police Act, and if the officer’s actions during the arrest were necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances, the IIO said.

The IIO is asking that any witnesses who have not already provided a statement, or anyone who may have other video footage of the incident, to contact the IIO at its witness line (1-855-446-8477) or via the contact form on its website.

North Vancouver RCMP has not yet responded to a request for comment.