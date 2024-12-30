Mario Canseco: Survey reveals Canadians embracing career over church

Photo: Unsplash

As the year draws to a close, the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on the importance of religion once again differ. Our two-country survey shows that practically a third of Americans (32 per cent, up nine points since 2022) attend religious gatherings once a week or more often, a proportion that rises to 37 per cent in the South. In Canada, fewer than one-in-four adults (23 per cent, up one point since 2023) go to a church, temple or synagogue that often.

The proportion of Canadians who “never” attend religious gatherings increased from 30 per cent in 2023 to 34 per cent in 2024. In the United States, the numbers are unchanged from 2022 to this year, at 27 per cent.

Practically two-thirds of Americans (65 per cent, up two points) describe their religious faith as Christian (including Catholic and Protestant), compared to 51 per cent in Canada (up two points). While 23 per cent of Americans say they are atheist, agnostic or have no religion (down two points), almost a third of Canadians (32 per cent, down two points) express the same views.

No American region boasts as many atheist, agnostic or non-religious residents as the Midwest (31 per cent, up four points). The number seems tiny when compared to British Columbia, where almost half of residents (45 per cent, up four points) say they are atheist, agnostic or have no religion. In other provinces, the results are very different from those of decades past, from a low of 25 per cent in Ontario to a second-place finish of 33 per cent in Alberta.

A look how Canadians and Americans relate to specific features of life helps tell the story of the way religious faith has slipped. Majorities of residents of each country say “family” (76 per cent, up three points in Canada; and 74 per cent, up three points in the United States) and “friends” (51 per cent, up two points in Canada; and 56 per cent, up one point in the United States) are “very important” to them personally.

A significant discrepancy remains on “country.”

More than half of Americans (54 per cent, up three points) say it is “very important” for them, compared to 47 per cent (up two points) for Canadians.

There is movement on “career” in the United States, with 41 per cent of Americans (up 10 points) saying it is “very important.” Canadians check in at a slightly lower rating (38 per cent, up six points). In a year marked by economic instability, “affluence” has gained two points in Canada (15 per cent) and nine in the United States (21 per cent).

We have seen significant increases in the level of importance Americans place on “affluence,” and Americans and Canadians place on “career.”

The story is stagnation when it comes to “religion.” Only 26 per cent of Canadians (up one point) and 40 per cent of Americans (up two points) consider it “very important” personally.

Among the oldest adults, there is a fascinating quirk. While 43 per cent of Americans aged 55 and over consider “religion” as “very important,” the proportion of Canadians aged 55 and over who feel the same way is 22 per cent.

Canadians and Americans aged 55 and over do not care about “career” and “affluence” as much as those aged 18-34, who post the lowest numbers on the importance of “family” and “country.”

A generational divide on the things that matter persists.

Still, Canadians and Americans of all ages retain a sense of spirituality that is unmatched. Seven in ten Americans (70 per cent, up three points) and just under three in five Canadians (57 per cent, up two points) describe themselves as “very spiritual” or “moderately spiritual.”

We see increases among all age groups on this question, with the biggest shifts observed among Canadians aged 35-54 (58 per cent, up six points) and Americans aged 18-34 (68 per cent, up seven points).

The past year in Canada, and the past two years in the United States, did not bring a revival of religion. Spirituality is up, but so is our focus on issues such as affluence and career. Residents of each country, perhaps concerned about financial setbacks and a rising cost of life, are paying more attention to their ability as earners than in years past.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from Nov. 8-10, 2024, among 1,000 adults in Canada and 1,001 adults in the United States. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in each country. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, for each country.