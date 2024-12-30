Complaints about avocados and cologne make list of B.C.'s worst 911 calls

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's emergency call service has released its annual list of the most unusual and inappropriate 911 calls, including complaints about overripe fruit and a fragrant neighbour. A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

British Columbia's emergency call service has released its annual list of the most unusual and inappropriate 911 calls, including complaints about overripe fruit and an overly fragrant neighbour.

E-Comm says it handles about 2 million calls a year but not all of them qualify as emergencies.

The 2024 list is topped by complaints about a neighbour wearing too much cologne, a stain left on a shirt by dry cleaners, and an unopened McDonald's restaurant.

Other inappropriate 911 calls included one to alert authorities of a purchase of 38 rotten avocados in a box, as well as another to report a "domestic-looking rabbit in a park" and one requesting help removing a wasp nest.

E-Comm says 911 lines should be reserved to report in-progress crimes or emergencies requiring immediate attention from police, fire or ambulance services.

The service says other unusual calls this year included requests for "technical support" and directions to a Shoppers Drug Mart.