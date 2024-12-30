Will Kelowna General Hospital welcome B.C.'s first baby of 2025?

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna General Hospital's perinatal unit.

You can now place your bets on where B.C.'s first baby of 2025 will be born.

According to PlayNow, Kelowna General Hospital has odds of 20.00, meaning a $10 wager would pay out $200 if KGH delivers the first baby of 2025.

BC Women’s Hospital, despite not hosting the province's first New Year’s baby since 2017, is the favourite with odds of 3.50.

In 2024, Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster had the honour of delivering B.C.'s first baby.

Penticton and Vernon are longshots with odds of 48.00 and 45.00, respectively. Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has odds of 26.00.

In addition to hospital wagers, PlayNow is also offering bets on the most popular baby names of 2025.

For girls, Olivia remains the top contender, followed by Emma, Sophia, and Charlotte.

For boys, Noah and Oliver are the favourites.

B.C. bettors can place wagers on the hospital that will welcome the first baby of 2025 until 6 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Bets on popular baby names will be available until January 31, 2025.