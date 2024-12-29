Police investigating death of man found on the outskirts of rural northern B.C. town

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters is seen in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Police in northern B.C. say they're investigating a "suspicious death" after a man was found dead outside the small community of Mackenzie, about 180 kilometres north of Prince George.

Mounties say major crime investigators are looking for witnesses or people who were in the area of the Finlay Community Connector Forest Service Road on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

They say Mackenzie RCMP responded to a call Saturday morning about a man "lying on the edge of the roadway" where responding officers found the body.

They say the man's body was found near the Litnit Creek bridge.

Mounties say the investigation is now in the hands of the North District Major Crime Unit, in partnership with local police and the BC Coroners Service.

Investigators say they're looking for witnesses or dash-camera footage from the forest service road near the bridge from between 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.