Police called to Surrey, B.C., pub after 'large fight' and shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey, B.C., say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a brawl broke out at a pub early this morning.

The Surrey Police Service says officers responded to multiple calls about a "large fight" outside the 5Tara Pub and Lounge on 132 Street at 2:30 a.m.

Police say two men were shot after the fight escalated, and the victims were taken to hospital.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton says the injuries were "fairly minor" – the pair who were shot didn't wait for an ambulance and were taken to hospital by bystanders.

Houghton says investigators are now looking into how the fight started and trying to get video footage from the pub.

They are also seeking statements from witnesses who saw the fight, which spilled outside where "things escalated very quickly."