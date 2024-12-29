B.C. tackles wildfire crisis with new tools, training, and evacuation support

Contributed

The 2024 wildfire season saw the BC Wildfire Service respond to 1,688 wildfires, burning more than 1 million hectares across the province.

According to the Ministry of Forests, over 70% of the fires were sparked by lightning, with human activity responsible for nearly 30%.

"I want to thank the hardworking members of the BC Wildfire Service who put their lives on the line every day to protect British Columbians and their communities from the devastating impact of wildfires," said Ravi Parmar, minister of forests.

This year, B.C. issued 51 evacuation orders, impacting more than 4,100 properties, and 112 evacuation alerts affecting over 11,600 properties.

Kelly Greene the minister of emergency management and climate readiness, emphasized the province's focus on proactive climate resilience.

"People's lives are increasingly being impacted by the effects of climate change and we must be proactive in how we prepare for climate-driven emergencies."

"We have applied lessons learned from 2023 wildfires by introducing flexible supports for evacuees, making it easier for people to receive those supports and improving preparedness tools. Our first priority is to ensure that people and communities have the tools and resources they need to stay safe during emergencies," Greene said.

Improvements in 2024 include upgraded firefighting equipment, the opening of a new wildfire training centre at Thompson Rivers University, and new software and night-vision systems to improve wildfire management.

The province has also rolled out new preparedness tools, such as an updated BC Wildfire app.

For more information on the 2024 wildfire season, click here.

Contributed