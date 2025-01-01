Newsmaker of the year: Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of 2024. Today, Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad is our Newsmaker of the Year.

John Rustad and the Conservative Party of BC came out of nowhere this year to form the province's official opposition, coming within a few hundred votes of forming government.

British Columbia's 43rd general election was a wild one, with both the recently renamed BC United and the Conservative Party of BC vying to replace the BC NDP as the province's ruling party.

The BC Liberal Party, which held power from 2001 to 2017, changed its name to BC United in April 2023, but the move was followed by a sharp decline in polling numbers, while Rustad's Conservatives surged.

Rustad served as a BC Liberal MLA since 2005 until he was kicked out of the party by leader Kevin Falcon in August 2022. He became leader of the Conservative party less than a year later and quickly pulled the party out of obscurity.

“The whole way through, I was very, I guess you could say confident, maybe overconfident, in that I could see the window and the path in terms of how we could win,” Rustad recently told Castanet.

“There was lots of people around that thought, 'well maybe we can win a dozen seats, maybe we get official opposition.' But I kept on telling them, 'No, we are going to have a shot here to form government.'”

The Conservatives and BC United appeared neck and neck in the polls leading up to the October election, until Falcon announced on Aug. 28 that his party would suspend its campaign entirely and support the Conservative party, in an effort to prevent vote splitting among right-leaning voters.

Rustad said he had met Falcon the night before the announcement to hash out the details.

“That was the first time Kevin and I had met directly since I was kicked out of the party,” Rustad said. “We talked through the issues. We spent, you know, two hours, three hours, talking through the issues ... So it came together very quickly.”

As part of the agreement, Rustad said some BC United candidates would make the switch to his party. But in the end, Rustad welcomed just three new candidates into the fold.

Rustad says he has no regrets about not taking on more BC United candidates, some of whom may have been more experienced.

“Hindsight is 20-20, it's really easy to say 'We should have done this, or we should have done that.' The problem is, where do you draw the line,” he said.

“We tried to bring in as much as we could, to strengthen our team, but to make sure that we didn't create too much disruption within our own teams. And hindsight, obviously, it would have been better if we didn't have the independents running.

“It would it be much better if BC United had to come to this decision at the end of June, we could have had open nominations, we could have done a whole bunch of things. So I don't regret the decisions that we made. I mean, obviously, it would have been nice to have seen some different outcomes, but I don't regret the decisions we made. We had to make those decisions on the fly.”

With the race then effectively down to two parties, the election was a closely contested battle. So close in fact, that hours after the polls closed, it wasn't clear who would form government, with several tight ridings across the province.

In fact, it wasn't until nine days later, after all 2,107,152 votes cast had been counted, that Eby and the NDP came out on top, barely. When all was said and done, the NDP had secured 47 seats, while the Conservatives took 44. The Green Party, meanwhile, once again won two seats.

Now serving as B.C.'s Official Opposition, Rustad says he'll be looking to “take down” the NDP government “at the first opportunity.”

When asked how he plans to go about that, Rustad says to “stay tuned for early in the next year.”

“We've got a few things planned,” he said smiling.

But Rustad added that if the NDP government takes steps that align with his party's values, like getting rid of the carbon tax, other tax relief initiatives and strengthening the business community, he's happy to work with them.

“Those are things that we're going to be interested in doing and he'll find us a partner,” Rustad said. “But if he's just going to carry forward with the drugs and crimes in the street and unaffordability and all the rest of the things that are going on, we're going to make it as difficult as possible for him to actually get anything done in the legislature.”