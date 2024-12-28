Police in Chilliwack seek help after up to 25 guns stolen from home

Photo: The Canadian Press

Mounties in Chilliwack say up to 25 guns were stolen from a home that was "ransacked" sometime in the last three days.

Chilliwack RCMP say officers were called to a home on Lyardon Road that had been broken into, and investigators are "concerned" that more than two dozen firearms – most of them long guns – were taken by thieves.

Police say the break-in occurred sometime between Christmas Day and Friday, and they're still trying to identify the types of guns taken from the home.

Mounties say a "significant amount" of Vietnamese currency was also taken and that people in the currency exchange business should be "on the lookout" for people trying to convert large amounts Vietnamese dong into other currencies.

A statement from Chilliwack RCMP says investigators are searching for a small white vehicle and a Ford pickup truck that they believe may have been involved in the break-in.

Police say anyone with information on the guns and cash theft should call Chilliwack RCMP.