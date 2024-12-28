Eagles tribute band 'Hotel California' announces plans to return to Okanagan and Kootenays

Photo: Contributed

The Eagles tribute band, Hotel California is coming back to the Okanagan and Kootenays this summer.

For over three decades now, Hotel California has been recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles. The last tour in B.C. sold out in just about every venue.

“I had the opportunity to see HC for the first time in 2011, and I was blown away. One could close their eyes and be certain it was the Eagles performing Live,” says concertgoer Kevin Bunting.

The tribute band will be performing at the Kelowna Community Theatre on May 10th, the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on May 12th, and the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops on May 13th. The last stop will be in the West Kootenays at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre. All showtimes at 7:30 p.m.