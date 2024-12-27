Environment Canada issues special weather statement for mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 near the Paulson Summit, looking west. Elevation: 1,529 metres.

Environment Canada has issued two special weather statements for Interior BC Highways.

The first special weather statement is for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt. Environment Canada is calling for between 10 and 15 cm of snow to fall through to Saturday.

"A Pacific weather system approaching southern BC will give snow to some of the highway mountain passes," Environment Canada says. "Snow will start tonight, intensify through Saturday, and taper off to flurries by Saturday night as the system departs."

The other highways under the special weather advisory include Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Trans-Canada Highway, from Malakwa to Eagle Pass.

Travellers are advised to check with DriveBC before heading out for the latest on travel conditions.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance, DriveBC advises.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.