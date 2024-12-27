BC man faces nine firearms and drug trafficking charges: CBSA

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on an officer.

The Canada Border Services Agency says a man from Sicamous, B.C., is facing firearms and drug trafficking charges after officers intercepted a package addressed to him earlier this year.

They say in a news release that, on April 26, border officers at Vancouver International Airport seized three prohibited devices in a package.

The agency says the addressee had a lifetime firearms prohibition.

It says border officers and the RCMP executed search warrants on the man's vehicle and boat in June, seizing two firearms, a spring-loaded baton, a stun gun and "trafficking quantities of illegal drugs."

The border agency says the man was charged on Nov. 28 with nine offences, including possession of a restricted firearm and four counts of possession of drugs with the purpose of trafficking.

It says he will appear in court in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Jan. 7.