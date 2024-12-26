Woman airlifted to hospital after car crash in Mission, B.C., says RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent.

Mounties say officers are investigating a crash that occurred on Boxing Day in Mission, B.C. after a female had been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Mission RCMP says in a statement sent out on Thursday afternoon that the collision took place before noon, which has shut down Lougheed Highway between Nelson Street and Oliver Street in both directions.

Police say early indications suggest that one vehicle hydroplaned and struck a vehicle in the oncoming lane.

The RCMP say their team is investigating the crash.

The highway closure will remain in place until early Thursday evening.

Police say a detour will be available to drivers along Silverdale Avenue and they will provide more updates later today.