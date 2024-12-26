Photo: . A close up of Hairfarmers musicians Doug Craig (right) and Greg Reamsbottom.

Don't look now, but Whistler's The Hairfarmers are commemorating their 25th anniversary this winter.

In 1999, "Guitar" Doug Craig and "Grateful" Greg Reamsbottom began taking their act on the road. Their nigh-infinite repertoire spans genres and generations of music, from Johnny Cash to Taylor Swift and everything in between. They've consistently been voted Whistler's favourite band since 2001—but still didn't expect to be doing this as long as they have.

After all, no wise person takes longevity for granted.

"I think most bands are lucky if they can make it a couple of years, but somehow we've managed to put on 1,000 seasons," Craig says somewhat hyperbolically. "I don't know how to explain … it's probably got a lot to do with the fanbase. Our fans have a life of their own. There's a whole community out there, apparently, that communicates to one another to set up where they're going to meet next [for our] shows."

Reamsbottom adds: "Every day you're thankful that you get up in the morning and can ski if you want to. You're alive, healthy and above ground, and you get to do a job you love. That's winning in my book. I guess it's a testament to two guys who found a niche that made them both happy and stuck with it."

If you're unfamiliar with The Hairfarmers' legacy, all you would need to do is ask another Sea to Sky talent what they think. Chances are, most everybody would be generous in their praise like Erik van Meerbergen was.

"It's incredible on a lot of levels," remarks the Big Love Band frontman. "As any musician knows: it's a grind and it's not easy keeping bandmates together. I tip my hat—Doug and Greg are some of the best to have [performed] in this town, absolutely."

'You can't have all your eggs in one basket'

The fact that Craig and Reamsbottom still enjoy playing live music after a quarter-century is itself a small miracle, given their relentless pace.

Indeed, The Hairfarmers are workhorses who commit to 200 shows a year or more. They've graced every type of venue, from a private party of 50 to a stadium of 40,000. Far from being limited to the Sea to Sky corridor, they have flown across oceans to perform in Australia, New York, Jamaica, Hong Kong, Mexico, and more.

That kind of mileage adds up, both physically and emotionally, so what's the key to avoiding burnout? For these guys, it's balance and variety in life.

"We both find it really necessary to unplug 100 per cent to pursue hobbies that keep us still in the creative flow, but going right away from any kind of live environment and getting more connected with nature," explains Craig.

The Montreal native is an avid surfer and motorcycle enthusiast who keeps himself fit at the gym. Reamsbottom is more likely to spend his off time hunting, fishing and restoring classic cars. Both love nature and can be found hiking and biking.

"There's 100 different things we're both interested in that we really take the time to pursue off stage, because you have to," Reamsbottom says. "You can't have all your eggs in one basket for what your life is."

Those 200 annual shows mentioned earlier? The Hairfarmers cram all of them into 10 months, because they spend the other two months investing in their mental health—one at summer's end and another in spring. This lifestyle makes their touring schedule busy as all heck, but it's worthwhile.

Along the way, Craig and Reamsbottom have tried to help other deserving musicians build their own platforms in Whistler.

"The Hairfarmers were instrumental in helping me get onto the scene here," says Whistler musician Taylor James. "Whenever they were stepping out of a gig, they were adamant [telling the venue owner to call me]. And it worked. Here I am now, busier than I ever could have imagined."

Absolutely zero preparation

Readers who have yet to witness a Hairfarmers gig need to understand: these men don't just play. They wing it, and somehow they don't crash and burn.

Craig and Reamsbottom do not premeditate any of their shows. Instead, they aim to gauge the mood of their viewers and respond accordingly.

"There's absolutely zero preparation whatsoever," affirms Craig. "It keeps us right in the zone … unless there's a specific piece a client has requested. But someone could request a song in the audience—we [might] never have played it live before, but we know the song in our heads. We can put together an arrangement on the fly with Greg's superb memory for lyrics, which surprises a lot of people."

A game plan would be highly beneficial to 99 per cent of musicians, but Reamsbottom feels having one would only drag down The Hairfarmers.

"If anytime you're playing over 200 shows a year with the same group and were locked into the same 50, 60, or even 100 songs, I personally would lose my mind," he says. "We've got a repertoire of well over 2,500 songs, and during the winter season we try to add at least one per week based on audience requests.

"That's a huge part of the equation. If you want to stay connected to your audience, you've got to listen to them. We'll talk to a lot of our fans during set breaks because they're fun people and they're supporting us. We try to support them too by giving them what they want to hear."

Sea to Sky denizens want to hear talent, as do the region's hordes of visitors. Between Craig's dauntless guitar style and Reamsbottom's unique percussion method (two conga drums and a tambourine in the right hand), they go away happy—but imitators usually come up snake eyes.

"Some people have tried to emulate the Hairfarmers formula right down to Greg's brand of congas and the brand of guitar I play, but it's really hard," Craig points out. "I've never seen anyone come even close to mimicking Greg on drums. [When we switch instruments], it's a joke. I can't make it work."

In van Meerbergen's opinion, the duo's musical approach is a key part of their secret sauce and path to longevity. They have a unique ability to be very present in the room, not unlike excellent DJs who play songs that fit the vibe of any given moment.

"It's one thing to say, 'we can go into a room without a set list,' and another thing to [do that] but still have an airtight set," van Meerbergen elaborates. "What they do is so technically impressive: the musicianship, the vocals, the harmonies, all of it."

Humble minstrels

The Hairfarmers have shared stages with big names galore.

Longtime locals won't soon forget their 2008 show at the Pemberton Music Festival alongside Tom Petty, The Tragically Hip and Coldplay. They've also ridden shotgun with Our Lady Peace, Wide Mouth Mason, Bif Naked, Chantal Kreviazuk, Bob Marley's Wailers and Tom Cochrane.

If Craig and Reamsbottom were ever truly starstruck, they grew out of that phase a long time ago.

"The most important thing is: never take yourself too seriously," Reamsbottom says. "People are people, whether they're a huge international touring artist or the lighting technician you're working with. Just treat people the way you would like to be treated. Always do your best and don't overthink it."

Remarks Craig: "At the end of the day, we're all humans sharing a quick ride here on this spinning ball of blue. When we do get to interact with these [famous] cats, it's kind of an unspoken vibe where we go with the energy in the room. We're humble minstrels and we're so very lucky to be able to perform for a living."

Ultimately, the most important art practised by The Hairfarmers is compromise.

Craig and Reamsbottom have learned mutual respect. They have picked up on each other's quirks, traits and weaknesses to a greater extent than anyone else, including possibly their significant others. They understand the legacy they've built is worth immeasurably more than any singular disagreement.

Reamsbottom calls his friend "fearless": a musician who's not afraid to try the kind of song most other acoustic acts would never do justice. Craig always pushes the envelope, which involves pushing him in the healthiest of ways.

Meanwhile, Craig describes Reamsbottom as a loyal bulwark of a man who loves both family and job. He's got the physical and psychological fortitude necessary to front thousands of shows with a smile on his face and appreciation for everyone.

Several cohorts of people have grown to love The Hairfarmers as a result. There are Generation Xs who followed Craig's solo career in the 1980s and who now bring their kids and grandkids to shows. Tourists and seasonal employees might spread word of mouth in their own home nations or cities upon leaving Whistler.

The Hairfarmers don't intend to quit anytime soon, and they've proven immune to the fickle evolutions of pop culture. Social media-driven trends come and go, but the soul of their artistry remains authentic—much to the delight of many.

Reamsbottom's nickname "Grateful" originates from his love of the Grateful Dead, but he'll never run out of gratitude for the fans.

"It's humbling in a lot of ways because [support] is never expected," says the Vancouver native. "There's so much talent in our neck of the woods. You've got to keep delivering the goods … because guys can always tell if you're going through the motions. Every band has good days and spectacular days and not-so-good days, but Doug and I always try to over-deliver."