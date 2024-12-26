Environment Canada warns of significant snowfall on mountain highways

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit Thursday morning.

Snow is expected to fall on B.C.'s Southern Interior mountain highways Thursday, with up to 30 cm forecast to fall in the Kootenays.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for drivers taking the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, as significant snowfall is expected.

The snowfall warning for the Coquihalla says up to 15 cm of snow is forecast to fall between Hope and Merritt, all day Thursday.

“A Pacific low pressure system will make landfall early Thursday morning, in its wake we expect close to 15 cm of snow,” Environment Canada says. “Snowfall will intensify near noon and will ease as the system departs into the interior.”

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning remains in effect on Highway 3 through the Kootenays, where snow continues to fall.

Environment Canada expects up to 30 cm of snow to fall on the higher elevation passes between Wednesday night through to Thursday evening.

“We also expect strong gusty winds peaking around 50 km/h by [Thursday] morning and this can lead to some local blowing snow concerns,” Environment Canada says.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."