You can now nominate a deserving person for B.C.'s highest civilian honours

Photo: Flickr/Province of B.C.. The Order of B.C. is awarded to a resident that demonstrates "outstanding achievement, excellence or distinction in a field of endeavour benefiting people in the province or elsewhere."

Is there someone, though humble as they may be, deserve recognition for their volunteer or unseen work that makes the community stronger?

If yes, the B.C. government wants to pin a medal to their lapel.

The province is calling for 2025 candidates for its two highest civilian honours: the Order of British Columbia and Medal of Good Citizenship.

Residents are encouraged to nominate someone "extraordinary" to their community by the deadline of April 4, 2025.

For the Order of B.C., according to a news release, the flower-shaped medal celebrates those with "outstanding achievement, excellence or distinction that has benefited the province or reached beyond its borders."

Former and current residents of B.C. are eligible for the Order. Posthumous nominations will not be accepted, the province explained.

Meanwhile, the Medal of Good Citizenship will be awarded to those that have displayed "acts of selflessness, generosity and contributions to the betterment of someone's local community."

Any current or former long-term resident of B.C. is eligible for nomination, the province said, including:



Child and youth nominations are welcome (ages under 25)



Individuals and couples can be nominated



Organizations or groups of three or more individuals may be considered

Unlike the Order, the province stated that posthumous nominations are welcome for the Medal of Good Citizenship.

Nominations must be submitted to the Honours and Awards Secretariat by April 4.

For more information, you can visit the Order of B.C. and Medal of Good Citizenship pages on the provincial government's website.