Police save Christmas after thieves stole gifts under tree in Langley

Photo: Unsplash

Mounties in Langley say they have saved Christmas for one family after thieves stole gifts from under their tree.

Police say the break-and-enter incident occurred on Dec. 22 in a home, where several wrapped Christmas presents that had been placed under the family's Christmas tree were stolen.

Corporal Zynal Sharoom, a spokesman with the Langley RCMP, says it's tragic to see the story of the Grinch Who Stole Christmas turned into a reality.

Sharoom says officers employed several investigative techniques, which allowed them to track the thieves down and even recover the presents.

Sharoom says they have rewrapped the presents and returned them to the family.

Police say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.