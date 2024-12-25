251684
Crash on Christmas Eve in Vancouver killed a motorcyclist, says VPD

A motorcyclist is dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood on Christmas Eve.

The Vancouver Police Department says it received a call for a collision between a motorcycle and a SUV at around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say a female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV driver was not seriously injured.

Seven ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

