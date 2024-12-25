Strong winds and heavy rain hit B.C.'s south coast on Christmas Day

Photo: The Canadian Press People watch as a kite boarder navigates rough seas at Island View Beach in Saanich, B.C., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Strong winds and heavy rain are battering B.C.'s south coast on Christmas Day.

Environment Canada says the gusts are up to 120 kilometres per hour in some areas.

The weather agency says wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Central Coast, the North Coast, Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast remain in place.

It says the windy weather can cause power outrages, toss loose objects, and damage holiday decorations.

Winds approaching 120 kilometres per hour were also recorded Wednesday morning on Cumshewa Island, located in the Haida Gwaii in the province's northern coast.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for Metro Vancouver and Squamish with 100 millimetres of rain expected for North Shore, northern Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

BC Ferries says it has cancelled service on multiple routes due to the weather.