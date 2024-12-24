Wild Christmas: BC Ferries cancels many sailings over 'severe' forecast

Photo: The Canadian Press Waves pound Ogden Point breakwater as strong wind blows during the first major storm of the year in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.

The ferry firm says the "severe" forecast means all sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo on Wednesday have been axed, while trips between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. have also been scrapped.

Sailings are also cancelled between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo between 10:40 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.

BC Ferries says the cancellations have been made to ensure the safety of customers and crew and other sailings on Wednesday are also at risk.

Environment Canada has issued 24 wind and heavy rain warnings for the south coast on Christmas Day, as the region braces for the second in a series of festive-week storms.

The agency says up to 100 millimetres of rain could drench Metro Vancouver and other areas, while winds up to 100 km/h could hit Victoria and elsewhere on Vancouver Island.