24-year-old woman in Burnaby, B.C., dies after being hit by vehicle

A 24-year-old pedestrian struck by a vehicle last week in Burnaby, B.C., has died.

Police say the woman was hit the night of Dec. 17 and taken to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

A statement from the RCMP says investigators are appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. that night, around Union Street and Sperling Avenue.

An statement at the time of the crash said the driver remained on scene and had been co-operating with the investigation.

Police say impaired driving is not a contributing factor in the crash.