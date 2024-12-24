IHIT names homicide victim whose body was found in B.C. bush fire

Photo: CTV News The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 36-year-old Langley resident Michael Kashani was found dead on Sept. 22, 2023. (Handout)

Police have released the name of a homicide victim whose remains were found during a bush fire in Langley, B.C., last year, as they appeal for witnesses in the case.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Michael Kashani was 36 years old when he died last September, leaving "a void in his family and community."

Police say Langley firefighters and RCMP responded to a report of a bush fire in Nicomekl Park on Sept. 22, 2023.

IHIT says Mounties found Kashani's remains at the scene and deemed the death suspicious.

It says homicide investigators were deployed and took over the investigation.

Now, they are asking for the public's help to further their investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We believe someone out there may have information about Mr. Kashani’s death and we are interested in speaking with them," Sgt. Freda Fong with IHIT says in the news release.