Police warn of fake banker scam after B.C. senior defrauded of $9K

Photo: The Canadian Press Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect believed to have defrauded a senior of thousands of dollars.The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect believed to have defrauded a senior of thousands of dollars by posing as a bank employee.

Police say they received a report in September saying a man called the victim and was able to obtain their date of birth and passwords.

They say he then went to a bank and withdrew $9,000 from the senior's bank account.

RCMP say officers later discovered the suspect went to four financial institutions across the Lower Mainland from Sept. 21 to 23.

But they say he was only successful in getting money from one bank.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP is warning people who get a call from someone claiming to be a bank employee to hang up and call the institution directly.

"Criminals are continually finding new ways to commit fraud, so please take the time to have this conversation with your loved ones," Kalanj says in the release.