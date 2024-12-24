RCMP seeking witnesses after wrong-way driver on Highway 1 is arrested

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate after a driver was arrested for going the wrong way on Highway 1 near Hope B.C.

The incident happened on December 17, 2024, just before 9:30 a.m. when BC Highway Patrol attempted to stop a white pickup truck eastbound on Highway 1 at Laidlaw Road.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for a speeding infraction but the driver of the truck did not stop, instead, they used an emergency U-turn lane to drive into oncoming traffic. Fortunately, westbound drivers immediately slowed down and pulled over, helping to avoid a tragedy.

"Drivers on Highway 1 did all the right things after a pickup truck crossed onto the wrong side of the highway when police tried to pull it over near Hope, B.C.," says S/Sgt. Mike Sargent, RCMP spokesperson.

The offending vehicle was found abandoned a short time later and it was determined that it had been stolen. The suspect driver was located on foot and arrested.

A 36-year-old Surrey man who is known to police is now facing charges related to dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, and driving while prohibited. "His name will not be released until charges are formally laid when he first appears in court on March 4, 2025," says S/Sgt. Sargent.

"If you witnessed this wrong-way driver on December 17, 2024, and particularly if you have any dash-camera video, please contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 and quote file 2024-54453."