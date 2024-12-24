CN Rail says trains operating, cleanup continues after CPCK railcar derailment near Boston Bar

Photo: Canadian Press - file photo

CN Rail says trains have resumed operating at the site of a derailment that happened on Sunday in an area north of Boston Bar.

On Dec. 22, a rockslide caused the derailment of about a dozen CPCK railcars carrying grain along CN tracks. The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said grain was spilled, and a few train cars fell into the Fraser River.

No injuries, fires or dangerous goods spills were reported as a result of the incident.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, CN Rail said train movements resumed Monday afternoon after crews worked over Sunday night to clear debris.

“Clean up of the derailed railcars and grain will continue over the coming days and weeks,” the statement said.

“As the weather conditions to fluctuate, teams will monitor the area over the next few days for any remaining debris or changes in landscape conditions.”