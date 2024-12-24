Christmas Eve fire at weigh scales south of Prince George

Photo: Citizen staff photo Volunteer firefighters battle a blaze at the Red Rock weigh scales on Highway 97 south of Prince George, BC on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024.

The building at the Red Rock weigh scales on Highway 97 south of Prince George was lost to fire early on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Fire crews from Red Rock/Stoner were the first on the scene, with assistance coming from other volunteer services in the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Drive BC has advised that the scale is closed until further notice.