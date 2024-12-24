Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Hwy 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Photo: DriveBC Paulson Summit Highway 3 near the Paulson Summit, looking west. Elevation: 1529 metres.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3—Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass for Tuesday.

Snowfall is expected to begin this morning before tapering off later this afternoon, with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm expected.

Environment Canada says, "a strong Pacific low pressure system is expected to bring heavy snow for Highway 3—Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. The snow is going to start this morning, intensify through today, and tapers off in the late afternoon to early evening."

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some high elevation locations, including the Paulson Summit.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster.

A series of storms is expected to hit British Columbia's South Coast and Vancouver Island this week.

Environment Canada indicates Christmas could be blustery and wet, "a powerful frontal system arrives on the South Coast and Vancouver Island early Wednesday morning. Very strong winds and heavy rain are expected."

Travellers are advised to check with DriveBC before heading out on the highways.