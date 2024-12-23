Five people reported missing after an avalanche near Pemberton have been found

Photo: Avalanche Canada Five people were reported missing after an avalanche near Pemberton on Dec. 23. They have since been found.

Five people who were initially reported missing after an avalanche near Pemberton have been found.

The avalanche is believed to have occurred in a backcountry ski area called "Meadow," according to RCMP Sgt. Kris Clark.

"Five people were initially deemed missing but have all since been located," says Clark.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) responded with paramedics.

"We can confirm that we are aware of an avalanche in the Whistler area and have dispatched ambulance resources to care for any patients extracted from the scene of the incident by search and rescue personnel,” says spokesperson Brian Twaites.

At this time, there are no further details, including any injuries.

Police do not believe there are fatalities.

The avalanche danger rating for the area on Monday is listed as "considerable" in the alpine and "moderate" in the treeline. People were advised by Avalanche Canada to "stick to mellow objectives despite the short clearance between storms."