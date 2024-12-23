Five Heli-skiers hurt in avalanche near Pemberton

Photo: Avalanche Canada Five people were reported missing after an avalanche near Pemberton on Dec. 23. They have since been found.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m.

Five heli-skiers had to be rescued after being caught in an avalanche near Pemberton on Monday afternoon.

Const. Antoine Graebling with Whistler RCMP says the individuals have sustained different degrees of injuries.

Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to three patients who were transported to a Whistler hospital in stable condition. Two people did not require hospital transport.

Police say the avalanche was triggered by “commercial activity” and the group was from Whistler Heli-Skiing.

“They had two groups of skiers at the time in that area for a total of five people,” says Graebling.

Four people, two men and two women, along with an instructor, were caught in the avalanche. Four of them sustained full snow burial and only one was partially buried.

“Two out of the five were under the snowpack for just about 10 minutes,” says Graebling.

Whistler Heli-Skiing employees were the first people on site and were joined by Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol and Whistler Search and Rescue.

“All are alive and all are in stable condition,” he says.

Some people might be transported to a hospital in the Lower Mainland for further medical care.

Dane Gergovich, communications manager for Whistler Blackcomb, said Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol responded to the out-of-bounds avalanche.

"Whistler Heli-Skiing is grateful to its partners and Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol for their quick action,” says Gergovich.

ORIGINAL 3:45 p.m.

Five people who were initially reported missing after an avalanche near Pemberton have been found.

The avalanche is believed to have occurred in a backcountry ski area called "Meadow," according to RCMP Sgt. Kris Clark.

"Five people were initially deemed missing but have all since been located," says Clark.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) responded with paramedics.

"We can confirm that we are aware of an avalanche in the Whistler area and have dispatched ambulance resources to care for any patients extracted from the scene of the incident by search and rescue personnel,” says spokesperson Brian Twaites.

At this time, there are no further details, including any injuries.

Police do not believe there are fatalities.

The avalanche danger rating for the area on Monday is listed as "considerable" in the alpine and "moderate" in the treeline. People were advised by Avalanche Canada to "stick to mellow objectives despite the short clearance between storms."