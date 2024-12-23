Skier seriously injured in avalanche near Revelstoke

Photo: Avalanche Canada An avalanche came down in Highway Bowl, southeast of Revelstoke on Dec. 22, 2024, seriously injuring one skier.

A skier was seriously injured in an avalanche near Revelstoke on Sunday.

According to a post on the Avalanche Canada website, the man was checking on snow conditions on the southeast side of Mount Mackenzie when he was caught up in the slide.

“(A) skier looking into Highway Bowl for observations was standing on a rock then took one step out onto cornice and it failed below his skis,” noted the incident report. “He was unable to hang on and fell into Highway Bowl. The cornice failure initiated an avalanche that propagated into a size 3 slab.”

The skier sustained serious injuries and was evacuated out of the area with the assistance of Revelstoke Mountain Resort Ski Patrol and Revelstoke Search and Rescue.

The man was part of a group of 9 people skiing in the area at the time of the avalanche, at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The avalanche risk in the backcountry is currently listed as considerable in the Columbia region to the Alberta boundary. The risk is also considerable on the South Coast, Vancouver Island, in parts of northwest B.C. and into the South Chilcotin Mountains.

Mild temperatures this week could further weaken already unstable snow slabs.