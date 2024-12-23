No injuries, dangerous spills reported after rockslide derails CPKC rail cars north of Boston Bar

Photo: Canadian Press - file photo

CN Rail says crews worked overnight to clear an area of track north of Boston Bar where a rockslide caused a CPKC train to derail on Sunday, sending a few railcars tumbling into the Fraser River.

In a statement, CN Rail said the incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 22. About a dozen CPKC train cars hauling grain along CN’s tracks were derailed.

No injuries or dangerous goods spills have been reported as a result of the incident.

“Crews worked through the night to safely clear [the] derailment area, including descaling remaining rocks and debris from the rockslide,” CN Rail said.

“Work is underway to restore the track for train traffic later this afternoon.”

The incident was reported to the province. In a statement on its website, the ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said grain was spilled as a result of the derailment.

The ministry said as of Sunday, all rail cars were reported to be stable.

“One railcar floated down the river approximately two kilometres, but came to rest on the river bank,” the ministry said. “Two additional cars are in the river at the derailment site.”

CN Rail said clean up of the derailed cars and grain will continue over the coming days and weeks.

The Environmental Emergency Branch will continue to monitor the situation.