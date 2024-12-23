Sea to Sky RCMP recover stolen 'high end' gear from Whistler in the Squamish Valley

Photo: Photo courtesy of Sea to Sky RCMP. Mounties urge anyone who has property stolen to contact the RCMP immediately upon learning of the theft.Â

Sea to Sky RCMP officers have recovered stolen gear from Whistler in the Squamish Valley area.

Mounties say that BC Parks and search and rescue gear that had been reported stolen, along with many other stolen items, were recovered on Nov. 29 when officers conducted a search warrant on a Squamish Valley property.

Whistler RCMP received a report on Oct. 18 that thieves had broken into a BC Parks storage unit overnight, and many items were stolen, a news release states.



On Nov. 21, Sea to Sky RCMP officers from the Whistler detachment received a report of a theft from a vehicle that occurred overnight. The total value of items between these two incidents totalled just over $20,000.

One week later, the Squamish officers were attending a call on an unrelated matter when police observed some of this stolen gear at a property in the Squamish Valley area.

Sea to Sky RCMP members conducted the search warrant on that property on Nov. 29 and recovered some of BC Parks and search and rescue items among a stash of other goods that had been reported stolen.

"We are thankful that some high-end items were able to be recovered and will be returned to their rightful owners," said Staff Sgt. Gareth Bradley in the release.

"It is our priority to keep the community safe, and it is always an added bonus when we can locate and return items that have been stolen. Thank you to those officers who kept on the lookout for these important and valuable items."

"Police receive or recover lost/stolen items on a regular basis and are always seeking to return property to its rightful owner. Proof of ownership is required," the release states.