Sunshine Coast RCMP respond to a weapons call in Madeira Park

Photo: Sophie Woodrooffe. Sunshine Coast RCMP responded to a weapons call in Madeira Park, Friday night.

On Friday, Dec. 20, at approximately 11:11 pm, Sunshine Coast RCMP responded to a weapons call in Madeira Park.

Police are requesting anyone who may have been driving on Francis Peninsula Road between the hours of 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. (midnight) and has dashcam footage please contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP.

In addition, anyone who lives along Francis Peninsula Road and has surveillance video that captures the road way, please contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 and reference file 2024-9769.

Coast Reporter will supply updates, if possible.