UPDATE: 1:48 p.m.

The stretch of Highway 1 has re-opened after the closure.

Original: 10:30 a.m.

A 24-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be temporarily closed today for avalanche control work.

The road closure is occurring between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk, between Revelstoke and Golden.

The closure is expected to last from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

DriveBC says no detours will be available during the closure.