Second body found by searchers a week after Squamish home was hit by mudslide

Photo: File photo

RCMP have confirmed that a second body has been found recovered from the site of a mudslide that hit a Squamish home last week.

On Dec. 14, 2024, emergency crews in Squamish, BC responded to a report of a mudslide, which occurred on Highway 99 beside the Brunswick Road exit ramp.

One residence was directly affected and search crews were deployed to find the residents.

Police confirmed that one of two occupants in the residence was located deceased on Dec. 15 and search continued for the second occupant.

On Saturday, RCMP stated that the body of the second resident was located at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The names of the deceased individuals will not be released by RCMP.