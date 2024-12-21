RCMP issue second notice about wanted Prince George man

Photo: RCMP PHOTO. Rodney Abraham is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The RCMP has issued another notice with information about a city man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police first brought the public's attention to Rodney Abraham, 44, two weeks ago.

Abraham is Indigenous, standing 5’7” (170 centimetres) tall and weighing about 146 lbs (66 kg). He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has been known to use the alias Rodney Yellowback, say police.

Abraham's tattoos include markings on his neck reading "hate" and "don’t," a full sleeve on his left arm featuring skulls, flames, a cannabis leaf and the initials "T.S.," as well as tattoos on his head and hands with various words and images. His body also bears tattoos referencing "Brown Pride" and "True Dawg."

RCMP say Abraham is dangerous and should not be approached. advises the public not to approach Abraham and to contact local authorities immediately if he is spotted.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police detachment or call 911.