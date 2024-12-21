'Prolific offender' charged after sawed-off shotgun found in vehicle

Photo: RCMP Fort St. John RCMP laid several charges against a man described as 'a prolific offender' after stopping this vehicle early Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.RCMP PHOTO

A Fort St. John RCMP officer stopped a vehicle at 2:44 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, suspecting it had been involved in a recent theft from police.

During the investigation, Kelly Shular, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested on warrants for charges that include two counts of driving while prohibited, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a probation order.

Inside the vehicle, the officer allegedly found a loaded sawed-off shotgun. The suspect was already prohibited from possessing firearms and is facing multiple new charges as a result.

“Kelly Shular is a known prolific offender with a history of unlawfully possessing weapons and driving while prohibited," said Const. Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer for the Fort St John RCMP. "A proactive traffic stop by one of our officers led to getting a prohibited weapon out of the hands of the criminal element and keeping our community safer.”

New charges include:



Careless storage of a firearm,



Possess prohibited firearm without a registration certificate,



Occupy a vehicle knowing there was a prohibited firearm in the vehicle,



Possess a loaded prohibited firearm without authorization,



Possess prohibited firearm knowing that he was not the holder of a license,



Fail to comply with probation order and,



Three counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.





Police allege that Shuler had driven to the location. Since the suspect was prohibited from driving at the time, additional Motor Vehicle Act charges are being sought, police say.

Shular was held in custody before making a court appearance.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have additional information to call 250-787-8100.