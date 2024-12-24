Education story of the year: B.C. Interior universities, colleges face plummeting international enrolment

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for our education story of the year, we look back at the impacts of federal policy changes on B.C. Interior universities and colleges.

Sweeping changes made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in 2024 have caused international student enrolment to plummet across the country, and while B.C. Interior universities and colleges are no exception, the full impact won’t be felt until next year.

In January, IRCC announced it would be capping the number of international study permits issued by about 35 per cent for two years, and further restrictions have followed since.

Okanagan College in Kelowna said its new international enrolment this fall dropped by 40 to 50 per cent compared to last year, but its overall headcount is consistent with last year — about 2,000.

Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops saw its incoming international enrolment drop by more than 400 students in the fall semester compared to last year.

UBC Okanagan declined an interview for this story, but its senate heard in March new international enrolment dropped by eight per cent last year, and the school was 25 to 30 per cent short of “conservative” targets as of September.

In November, Matt Milovick, TRU's VP of finance and administration, referred to the impact of the IRCC changes in as “armageddon right across the post-secondary landscape in Canada," but B.C. hasn't been hit as hard as other provinces.

Canadian brand worsening?

The B.C. government implemented an attestation letter system in early March. Each post-secondary institution was given an allotment of letters, and international students must receive a letter from the institution they will be attending before applying for a study permit — although a letter doesn’t guarantee a permit.

In April, TRU said its allotment of letters was more than it will need, and Okanagan College said it was "comfortable" with the number it received.

Baihua Chadwick, TRU VP international, attributed the drop in new international enrolment this fall to a decline in Canada’s reputation as a location to study amid a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment across Canada.

“The message is uncertainty, and the message was received by potential students and parents and partners as Canada is closed for international students, and that's not true,” said Chadwick.

“The global community, they're watching, they're hearing the news here in Canada. Apart from the IRCC changes, they are aware of the rising anti-immigration sentiment."

Work permits a major factor

A further 10 per cent reduction in international student study permits was announced in September, and restrictions on post-graduation work permits came into effect in November, among other announcements.

Jenn Goodwin, VP of enrolment and college relations at Okanagan College, said the school wasn’t hit hard by the initial announcement, but restrictions to post-graduation work permits have taken a toll.

The restrictions, which took effect in November, mean international students are only eligible to receive a post-graduation work permit for occupations in which Ottawa has identified labour shortages.

Goodwin said this means only 8 per cent of programs at Okanagan College can offer graduates a road to a work permit.

“We have fewer options for international students who are are seeking a pathway to permanent residency when they come to OC, so that change has really impacted us,” she said.

Chadwick said 95 per cent of post-baccalaureate diploma programs are no longer eligible for students to receive a work permit — programs she said were attractive to international students.

"The labor shortage in different regions are different, and when you have a centrally-determined list, that is very damning to our programs," Chadwick said.

Work to balance budgets

As the impact of dropping international student enrolment is expected to be felt over several years, schools have been examining their budgets.

TRU’s plan to balance next year’s budget includes slashing spending by 7.4 per cent, accumulating about a $5 million surplus this year, and restricting $9.5 million in operating funds for future investments. TRU also implemented a partial hiring freeze.

Speaking with Castanet in November, TRU provost Gillian Balfour said budget cuts will start with reductions to non-compensation and budget holders have been given the responsibility to determine where reductions can be made.

Next year's projections show a $14 million drop in international tuition and fees from the current 2024-25 forecast. After these reductions, TRU is forecasting a $1.3 million budget surplus in the 2025-26 fiscal year. TRU will approve its 2025-26 budget in the new year.

Layoffs are not currently part of the plan, but TRU is planning to make $2 million to $5 million in reductions to contract faculty positions. Around 75 unfilled positions at TRU are planned to be reduced as well.

A notice sent out to TRU faculty and staff said the university may "need to consider reducing existing positions" and is not considering an early retirement incentive plan for employee groups.

Difficult choices ahead

Goodwin said OC is not currently faced with budget issues, but choices will need to be made by the fall of 2025 when there are less returning students after this year’s drop.

Okanagan College is planning on cutting 11 part-time staff in January, and five positions in its international education department will be reduced as it restructures.

The president of the Okanagan College Faculty Association said earlier this year the union had been told many of its more than 80 full-time term members are at risk of not being hired next year, and cuts could reach continuing faculty as well, but Goodwin said the extent of reductions isn't yet known.

"We know that in the coming months, institutions across Canada, colleges and universities alike, we will be seeing some difficult decisions that do impact our employee groups," Goodwin said.

"That's something we're working through, collective agreements and those processes that are in place, as we look at different service delivery models."

According to OC’s second quarter financial statements, the college is trending 5 per cent higher in international tuition, which is contributing to a projected $493,000 surplus this year.

At UBCO, administration units have been asked to find a 4 per cent reduction in recurring expenses, which it also did last year. Faculties have been given individual targets for reductions to recurring expenses, which will occur over the next two or three years.

According to UBCO’s tuition revenue forecast for 2024-25, a $6.3 million drop in revenue is expected, primarily from international tuition.

Last year, UBCO had more than 2,500 international students enrolled, making up 18 per cent of undergraduate students and 49 per cent of all graduate students.

Adapting to change

In the short term, Chadwick said TRU was “doubling down” on services and supports for International students, citing a recently-approved guaranteed fee model, and pivoting to recruit from international markets less affected by the IRCC changes.

The university is looking to restructure existing programs and create new ones. In the long term, Chadwick said TRU is on the cusp of launching its inaugural strategic internationalization plan.

“That’s a long term 10-year roadmap for TRU’s internationalization effort, which focuses on integrating global dimensions into our curriculum, into our research, into the university structure,” she said.

Goodwin said OC is focused on meeting the needs of the students and the community and is looking to align its operations with the number of students it expects next year.

“We need to make sure that the number of international students we have is aligned to the amount of service that we're providing, and that is what we're doing right now,” she said.

“On the flip side of it, what it means is our international recruiting strategy can adapt and change, and we're looking at potential other students who might be interested in coming to to learn.”

Full impact expected next year

TRU expects to see a 50 per cent drop in new undergraduate international students and a 75 per cent drop in new post-baccalaureate international students in January.

Chadwick said TRU saw 680 new students last winter semester, but is projecting about 300 this year. She said the full force of the post-graduate work permit impact will come to bear in the fall of 2025.

“We’re going to see a huge reduction,” she said.

Chadwick said TRU was facing a challenging time, but the university is in a good position compared to others in Canada. She said TRU will bring its enrolment to a balanced state in "the not so distant future."

Okanagan College says new international enrolment is expected to drop by 70 per cent. Last winter semester, OC had 498 new international students, while this winter semester it has seen about 130 new international students apply.

Goodwin said international enrolment could drop by hundreds of students over the next year, but application data will become more concrete later in the winter and early spring.

“Then we'll be able to make some decisions in terms of where we need to make changes throughout the organization,” she said.

Goodwin said policy changes have had a dramatic impact in a very short period of time, but was confident the university's faculty and staff will weather the storm.