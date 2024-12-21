Man survives targeted shooting in Mission Saturday morning

Photo: Contributed

A man survived a targeted shooting in Mission Saturday morning.

Police say a man was shot near Duncan Avenue and Wren Street in Mission just after 10 a.m., and he was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

“Limited information is available at this time, however, it appears the shooting was targeted and the general public is not believed to be at risk,” the BC RCMP says in a press release.

No suspects have been arrested at this time, and investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to call the Mission RCMP at 604-820-3548.