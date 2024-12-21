Avalanche control work to close Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke Sunday afternoon

Photo: DriveBC Traffic camera of Hwy 1 at Albert Canyon, about 30 kilometres east of Revelstoke, on Dec. 21.

Avalanche control work will close the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions tomorrow east of Revelstoke.

According to DriveBC, the work is planned between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 23.9 kilometres starting Sunday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m.

The highway will be closed in both directions and no detour will be available.

Motorists are reminded to watch for traffic control personnel.

DriveBC says the estimated time of re-opening is 2 p.m. Sunday.